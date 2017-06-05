It’s Official! Top Gun: Maverick

Yep… It’s official! The Top Gun’s are coming back in …. “Top Gun: Maverick.” : )

Tom Cruise did an interview with Access Hollywood and revealed that he didn’t want a number in the film’s title so now it will be named after his character… Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Tom also said….

“It’s going to be a competition film like the first one, and it’s going to be in the same vein and the same tone as the first,” while also being “a progression for Maverick.”

Tom didn’t mention who else will be starring in the movie but… Val Kilmer wants to come back as “Iceman.” He mentioned on Instagram… “I’m ready Tom – still got my top gun plaque. Still got the moves! Still got it!”

They will start filming next year.

My gosh I just LOVED that movie and Tom Cruise. Can’t wait to see it. : ) – Darlene Evans