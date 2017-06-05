Lee Brice & Wife Sara Welcome Baby Girl

By Abby Hassler

Congratulations, Lee Brice! The country music star and his wife Sara welcomed their third child, daughter Trulee Nanette Brice, into the world Friday (June 2) at 9 a.m.

Taking to social media today to celebrate the moment today (June 5), the country singer posted a photo of the three of them with the caption, “We are so blessed and beyond overjoyed to bring our precious baby girl into the world. She’s beautiful, happy and healthy, we could not ask for anything more. Introducing Trulee Nanette Brice.”

Brice also revealed Trulee was born in Nashville, Tennessee, weighing in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches long.

“I’m so grateful to God for the health and blessing of Trulee in our lives,” Brice told People. “And I’m so amazed by Sara. She was truly courageous through this special time, and beyond beautiful from the inside out.”

Check out the adorable post below.