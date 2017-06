The internet is going crazy over a pic of a man who mowed his lawn despite a tornado swirling behind him. Thesis Wessels of Alberta,Canada you are one crazy dude!

Man who mowed lawn with tornado behind him says he 'was keeping an eye on it' https://t.co/jrslbUu0gf pic.twitter.com/phqKM4e0nx — CBC Canadian News (@CBCCanada) June 4, 2017

