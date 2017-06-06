Brad Paisley Surprises High School with Graduation Performance

By Abby Hassler

Brad Paisley surprised the 754 seniors at Barrington High School in Barrington, Illinois when he walked out onstage at their graduation ceremony on Friday night (June 2).

Paisley picked the school as the winner of his “Class of 2017 Last Time for Everything Contest.”

The country singer performed “Letter to Me,” “Today” and “Last Time for Everything,” all of which are ideal songs for teenagers about to venture into the adult world.

“My advice to you, as you go through life, is to enjoy the moments,” Paisley told the graduating class. “Make memories, enjoy them, and don’t take yourself too seriously. Go change the world, you all.”

Watch Paisley’s speech and performance below.