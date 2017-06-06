Brooks & Dunn Surprise Darius Rucker at Charity Concert

June 6, 2017 8:44 PM By Dina B
Darius Rucker’s eighth annual Darius and Friends concert, auction and golf tournament benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital raised a record-breaking $402,000 for the charity and brought the cumulative total raised for all years to $1.2 million.

As the charity concert was going on Brooks & Dunn decided to surprise Darius and head over. B&D left the Bridgestone Arena, where they were attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, walked across the street to perform at Rucker’s Ryman Auditorium event, and then returned to watch the Nashville Predators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Talk about one heck of a night in Nashville! Check it out…

