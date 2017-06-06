Carrie Is Back On Sunday Night

June 6, 2017 12:13 PM By Darlene Evans

The folks that were watching last night’s Stanley Cup Final game got a surprise from Carrie Underwood.  Carrie was doing an interview with Liam McHugh and Mike Milbury during the NHL playoffs and she revealed during the intermission that she will be returning to sing the Sunday Night Football theme song for the 2017 – 2018 season.

Four years Carrie has been singing the Sunday Night Football theme song.

Lately…. Carrie has been cheering on the Nashville Predators Captain Mike Fisher who just so happens to be her hubby.   Carrie says he’s the best looking guy in the NHL.   : )

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Listen To Win Tix To Universal’s Volcano Bay
Tickets, VIP Packages On Sale For Tequila Bay Music Festival

Listen Live