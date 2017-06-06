Carrie Is Back On Sunday Night

The folks that were watching last night’s Stanley Cup Final game got a surprise from Carrie Underwood. Carrie was doing an interview with Liam McHugh and Mike Milbury during the NHL playoffs and she revealed during the intermission that she will be returning to sing the Sunday Night Football theme song for the 2017 – 2018 season.

Four years Carrie has been singing the Sunday Night Football theme song.

Lately…. Carrie has been cheering on the Nashville Predators Captain Mike Fisher who just so happens to be her hubby. Carrie says he’s the best looking guy in the NHL. : )