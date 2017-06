George Clooney and his wife Amal welcomed their twins today…a boy and a girl. Their spokesman Stan Rosenfield said…

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Congratulations to Amal and George! Naturally … reminds me of a country song. “One Boy One Girl… Collin Raye : ) – Darlene Evans