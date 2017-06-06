Lee Brice And Wife Welcomes Daughter Trulee Nanette

June 6, 2017 5:39 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: baby, girl, Lee Brice, Trulee Nanette

Congrats to Lee Brice and his wife Sara, they welcomed their third child into the world over the weekend. Trulee Nanette Brice was born at 9 a.m. on Friday morning in Nashville, weighing 7lbs, 13 oz and 20 inches long.

Lee’s wife explained the meaning behind Trulee’s middle name Nanette, she told People Magazine that Nanette is her middle name, and it means “grace.”

Listen Live