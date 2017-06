The Predators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena to even out the Stanley Cup series at 2-2. Being that Nashville Pred fans had something to celebrate, Mayor Megan Barry wrote a tardy note for all fans who planned on keeping the party going after the game.

What a great game so far. Keep showing your @PredsNHL Pride, we've got you covered for tomorrow! #PredsPride #StandWithUs pic.twitter.com/djRK37ZHZW — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) June 6, 2017

