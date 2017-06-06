Share Your Strict Parenting Rules From Your Childhood

I had a pretty strict Dad growing up. I give him credit. I grew up to be a pretty decent guy and was always respectful to authority and my elders. That being said, I had some pretty stupid rules.

When everyone was wearing Jnco Jeans and Lee Pipes, I got a couple pair and the kabosh was put on those pretty quick. I had to wear the dorkiest of tight jeans, LEVI to be exact. Haha. I wasn’t allowed to wear those and that was pretty much my Dad doing me a favor. I didn’t think it at the time, but looking back it’s clear he did. I’m not including that a strict rule here.

For me, the strictest and stupidest of rules was an 8pm bed time when I was a freshmen in high school. My kindergartner (Soon to be 1st grader!) goes to bed at 8:30pm! The problem is that I’m a night owl. So, for me 8pm was like wasting 4-5 hours of prime video game, magazine reading, music listening, etc. time! Haha!

