Well folks, CMA Week is starting off right… stuck in the elevator at @CMT awards rehearsal. Don't worry I have airplane bottles of Tito's in my purse for emergencies. What is it about award shows? Always an adventure…#pinksunglasses #CMTAwards #cmafest2017

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:15am PDT