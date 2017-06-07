Brantley Gilbert Reveals The Gender Of His Baby

We asked Brantley Gilbert a few weeks back on how he planned to learn the gender of his new baby, he said by shooting a target. Well, that is exactly did this past Monday along with his wife. According to People.com Brantley used a rifle to shoot at a target filled with … blue dust. Congrats! The Gilbert’s are having a baby boy!
For all the pics from the gender reveal party click here.
So…. here we go…. drumroll please…. it’s a BOY!!! https://t.co/ZYrbg66GuG pic.twitter.com/Bde4weUHqc
— Brantley Gilbert (@BrantleyGilbert) June 7, 2017