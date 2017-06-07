Brantley Gilbert Reveals The Gender Of His Baby

June 7, 2017 8:01 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: baby, Brantley Gilbert, Gender, Reveal

We asked Brantley Gilbert a few weeks back on how he planned to learn the gender of his new baby, he said by shooting a target. Well, that is exactly did this past Monday along with his wife. According to People.com Brantley used a rifle to shoot at a target filled with … blue dust. Congrats! The Gilbert’s are having a baby boy!

For all the pics from the gender reveal party click here.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Listen To Win Tix To Universal’s Volcano Bay
Tickets, VIP Packages On Sale For Tequila Bay Music Festival

Listen Live