Share Your Flood Pictures

Can you tell where the yard and canal meet in the picture?

Well…. we needed the rain and we got it! Right?

We broke a 91 year record. In 1926 Fort Lauderdale got 1.96 inches of rain. Yesterday… 4.78 inches of rain.

Flood advisory and flood watch still in effect for all of South Florida.

Airport delays… Sawgrass Mills Mall shut down today due to flooding. The parking lot at Cleveland Clinic in Weston was flooded.

More rain expected during our work week too. It IS cooler. : )

Hang in there buddies. Would you share your pictures?