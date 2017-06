There must be something in the water….

The past few weeks we’ve learned Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are expecting. Then came Brantley and his wife Amber. In addition to that, Lee Brice and his wife Sara just gave birth to a baby girl and now the Hubbard’s made their announcement.

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley are expecting their first child in December. Congrats to the happy couple!

Check out their adorable post…