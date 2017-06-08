Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood’s Performance at the CMT Music Awards

Back in April I was very upset that Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood were snubbed at the ACM Awards. Keith was up for 7 awards and walked away empty handed. I’m so very happy that wasn’t the case last night at the CMT Music Awards.

Keith won four awards and Carrie won two but made history for being the most awarded artist at the CMT Music Awards with a total of 17 awards to her name. It was their win for Collaborative Video of the Year for The Fighter that scored Carrie that 17th win!

Congrats to them both and if you missed their performance check it out below…