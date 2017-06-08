Shark Attack Caught on Camera in the Keys

June 8, 2017 8:39 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: florida keys, Key West, keys, Shark, shark attack, Shark Bite, Spearfishing

The Citizen reports that Parker Simpson of Key West posted a YouTube video of a reef shark charging him off the Florida Keys. Simpson was spearfishing in 50 feet of water about 6 miles off Key West when the shark attacked him.

According to the report, the 23-year-old got 50 stitches in his leg at a nearby hospital.

This is the exact reason why I have become afraid of the ocean. It’s strange because I never feared the ocean growing up but over the last few years as an adult something changed and I absolutely hate it now.

Check out the encounter below…

 

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Listen To Win Tix To Universal’s Volcano Bay
Tickets, VIP Packages On Sale For Tequila Bay Music Festival

Listen Live