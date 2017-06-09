Listen to Brett Eldredge’s New Single ‘Love Someone’

By Abby Hassler

Brett Eldredge has released a brand-new single “Love Someone” today (June 9) off his upcoming self-titled album. The record will arrive August 4.

Written by Eldredge, Ross Copperman and Heather, the track shows off the country music star’s knack for simple, romantic lyricism. The “Somethin’ I’m Good At” singer will debut the new track on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday (June 12).

“I’m so excited about this new album – it lets me fully express myself and all of my emotions in depth,” said Eldredge. “‘Love Someone’ is track No. 1 on the album and a great way to start the adventure!”

Listen to “Love Someone” below.