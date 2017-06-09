Taylor Swift’s Music Returns to Spotify on Katy Perry’s Album Release Day

The “Taylor Nation” Instagram account posted a statement on Thursday, June 8, saying, “In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 Million Song Certification, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight.”

The internet went nuts after Taylor Swift surprised fans by putting her ENTIRE catalog of music back on streaming services the SAME DAY Katy Perry dropped her new album Witness.

Sorry but my girl Tay totally stole Katy’s thunder and fans are having a field day over it. Truth is whether it was a coincidence or not Katy has been hashing up old dirt the last few weeks. Perry opened the can of worms by mentioning her feud with Swift in about every interview as of late and even has a song about Tay called Swish Swish.

If Taylor’s music gets streamed more than Katy’s new album, that will be another massive dig and win for Team Taylor!

Drama Drama Drama

Katy Perry: Here's my new album, stream it on Spotif- Taylor Swift: Here's my ENTIRE album catalog on Spotify pic.twitter.com/ps8kyrXA9e — leo (@roIIingdice) June 9, 2017

Taylor Swift invented karma pic.twitter.com/zvLTtJn3XA — anu (@shadesofslaylor) June 9, 2017