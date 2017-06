Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will return as co-hosts of The 51st Annual CMA Awards. Brad and Carrie have held hosting duties for 10-years now. Wow seems like just yesterday! Even though that’s a long time hosting they are second to Vince Gill’s 12-year run.

They really do such a great job together…Congrats!

The 51st Annual CMA Awards which airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Nov. 8 on ABC-TV.