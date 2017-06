Just LOVE when Faith Hill sings our National Anthem. : )))

Still gorgeous as ever… Faith Hill sang our National Anthem before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville last night. She just nails those high notes. Tim came out after and waved a towel to start the game. : )

Nashville Predators lost the game 2 – 0. : (

Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup for the 2nd year.