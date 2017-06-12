FGL’s Tyler & Wife Hayley Reveal Gender Of Baby

I KNOW… So many babies on the way in the “country world.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley revealed the sex of their 1st baby that is on the way. Last Thursday.. they had a Dirt Bikes or Diamonds party. IT’S A BOY! The inside of the cake was dyed blue.

They told PEOPLE …

“We’re both over the moon that our first will be a little boy!”

“I thought it might be a boy, but Tyler was 1,000 percent confident it would be — so confident that some of our friends brought us baby boy gifts.”

Congratulations! Don’tcha just love babies. : )