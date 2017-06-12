Firework Oreo with Popping Candy

June 12, 2017 9:55 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: 4th of July, Firework Oreo, Fourth of July, Independence Day, July 4th, nabisco, Oreo, oreos

Oreo’s new limited edition “Firework” cookies have been on the shelves a couple of weeks now. I’ve been meaning to try them but keep forgetting.

Anyhow, the new Oreo has tiny sparkly candies in the center kind of like Pop Rocks that explode and crack in your mouth. I asked a co-worker if she tried one and she said no but then said don’t have one of those with a coke. They used to say that if you ate pop rocks and drank a can of soda your stomach will explode. I said that’s a myth but is it true?

According to these adorable young girls I was right! 🙂 

 

Listen Live