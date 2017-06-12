Would The Fashion Police Be After Your Husband?

Is there a double standard for men and women in fashion?

Michelle Obama was speaking at the Apple Worldwide Developer’s Conference and said….

“Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace. They didn’t comment that for eight years he wore the same tux, same shoes.”

lol Michelle wore so many different gowns during her time in the White House and Barack wore the same tux and shoes for 8 years.

I laugh because my husband has one suit for funerals, wedding or any other special event. How bout yours? – Darlene Evans