Justin Moore And His Wife Welcome Their 4th Child

Justin Moore and his wife Kate welcomed their 4th child into the world this past weekend! Justin and his wife decided to wait until their baby was born to find out the gender and on Sunday they welcomed their 4th child, but first son into the world. Thomas South Moore became the newest addition to the family. Thomas South Moore was born Sunday, June 11, at 3:33 p.m. in Little Rock, Arkansas, measuring 20 inches long and weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz.

Thank you @people for the awesome article on our new addition. We had a baby BOY! Everyone meet Thomas South Moore pic.twitter.com/jtHUHaP4NH — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) June 12, 2017

