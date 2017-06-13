Justin Moore And His Wife Welcome Their 4th Child

June 13, 2017 7:58 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: baby, Deliver, Justin Moore, Kate, Thomas South Moore

Justin Moore and his wife Kate welcomed their 4th child into the world this past weekend! Justin and his wife decided to wait until their baby was born to find out the gender and on Sunday they welcomed their 4th child, but first son into the world. Thomas South Moore became the newest addition to the family. Thomas South Moore was born Sunday, June 11, at 3:33 p.m. in Little Rock, Arkansas, measuring 20 inches long and weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz.

