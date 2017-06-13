Kelly Clarkson Throws Fairytale Birthday For Her Daughter

Awww! Lookie…. Kelly Clarkson’s daughter River Rose turned 3 years old yesterday. How bout this fairytale birthday! : )

Did you know Kelly wrote a book inspired by her daughter? Yep….River Rose and the Magical Lullaby.

“I started writing down these little fun stories, of like when we went to Australia and she got to hang out with some kangaroos, I just thought I’d write little cute stories for her and put little pictures with it. These little stories ended up turning into a book for each place we went.”