The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 on Monday night to be crowned the NBA Champions. Kevin Durant was named the MVP and he took a moment to share the moment with his mother…priceless!

Kevin Durant looks at his Mother Wanda and says "We did it.I told you when I was 8 years old" pic.twitter.com/0WqPlWJFLC — â“‚arcusD (@_MarcusD2_) June 13, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js