Scotty McCreery Duets with Fan Suffering Incurable Disease

By Abby Hassler

Scotty McCreery made a fan’s day when he stopped by North Carolina for a jam session with 19-year-old Dustin Chapman. The 19-year-old fan had reached out the country star on social media, saying that his one wish was to sing with him.

Chapman suffers from Achalasia, a progressive disease that affects the esophagus, according to WMBF TV. There is currently no cure for the disease.

After word got out, McCreery revealed he would be meeting with Chapman soon, writing, “Thanks for keeping him in your thoughts and prayers. He sounds like an amazing guy and I am looking forward to our meeting. I’m so proud of all my fans for making sure I had heard about him.”

The two met up Tuesday (June 13), and Chapman sang one of his original songs for McCreery and then the pair sang a duet of McCreery’s hit “See you Tonight.”

Sharing the video online afterward, Chapman wrote, “Thanks, Scotty for making one of my biggest dreams come true.”

