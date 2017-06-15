Danica Patrick Goes Off on Booing Fans

Danica Patrick made headlines this past weekend when a video of her calling out fans booing her went viral. Fans were mad she didn’t stop to sign autographs and she went off on them.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. weighed in on Patrick’s actions. Dale Jr. said he would have done things differently.Personally, Earnhardt said “even when he’s feeling at an all-time low, that person who wants his autograph or photo chips away at the frustration, especially if it’s a kid.”

Danica said in the video below her job isn’t to sign autographs but to drive a car. Do you think she was wrong?