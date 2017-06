Who doesn’t love a good prank? @justbasicdave, as he is known on Twitter, decided to prank people at Miami International Airport with some stickers that look like outlets and the results are great laughs for us!

First outlet sticker is up. pic.twitter.com/awJEOxpzjq — Just Basic Dave (@JustBasicDave) June 14, 2017

