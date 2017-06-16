Text On The 10’s For Universal’s Volcano Bay Vacation

Water is Life. Life is Joy. That’s the philosophy celebrated at Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park, Now Open. It’s the carefree attitude the fabled Waturi islanders have embraced on their Pacific isle for centuries. Now you can live the Waturi way at this all-new park where thrills and relaxation flow in perfect harmony. It’s a theme park like no other where every guest is granted the powers of the TapuTapu™ wearable. With just a wave of your wrist you can hold your place in the ride lines and reveal wondrous surprises throughout the park. At Volcano Bay™ there’s no standing in long lines, no carrying rafts around the park, nothing between you and a full day of fun. Which means more time to careen down slides, brave whitewater torrents, drift down a winding river, or relax in your own waterside cabana. It’s an all-new kind of paradise at Universal Orlando

Resort™, just steps away from our other theme parks, Universal’s Islands of Adventure™ and Universal Studios Florida™, five themed on-site hotels and the dining, shopping and entertainment of Universal CityWalk™.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando™ transports guests to a paradise in the heart of the tropics. Blue waterfalls cascade over lush grounds, and in the distance, the calming sounds of steel drums call guests to take in the scenic views and ease into ‘island time’. Reminiscent of a leisurely estate in the heart of the tropics, every comfort has been built into this brand new hotel. With a luxuriously landscaped resort-style pool to the inviting island charm of the guest rooms and suites, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort is the perfect place to plan an unforgettable island escape. Guests of this on-site hotel enjoy exclusive benefits at Universal Orlando™ including Early Park Admission* one hour before the theme park opens to the public; water taxi and shuttle service to and from the Universal Orlando theme parks and Universal CityWalk™ and much more. Get ready to be transported to paradise.

Text on the 10’s all weekend to 9-6-7-5-0 and you could win the Grand Prize for you and three guests including hotel accommodations for two (2) nights at a hotel selected by Universal Orlando and four (4) 3-Park, 3-Day Universal Orlando tickets to experience Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal’s Island of Adventure and Universal Studios.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER ONLINE

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES

Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2017 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.