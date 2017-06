Adam West, who starred as Batman in the 1960s television series, passed away over the weekend at the age of 88. Last night, L.A. mayor Eric Garrett and L.A. police chief Charlie Beck honored West with a lighting of the iconic bat-signal.

The gigantic 70 ft by 20 ft emblem was projected on the side of city hall for several hours and “Batman” fans gathered to watch.

This is so cool! 🙂