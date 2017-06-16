Maybe A Movie This Rainy Weekend?

CARS 3

Lightning McQueen proves to the new cars that he’s still got it. : ) Animated.

Or how bout…. 47 METERS DOWN? 2 sisters go on a dive inside a shark cage… it’s breaks and they go falling to the bottom with sharks all around em. Yikes! Mandy Moore is in that one. Looks heart pounding right?

Maybe…. ROUGH NIGHT

MIAMI!! Group of friends start struggling when the male stripper that they hired ends up dead. Cameron Diaz is in that one.

ALL EYEZ ON ME The true and untold story of Tupac Shakur. He would have been 46 years old today.

Do you like to go to the movies on a rainy weekend?