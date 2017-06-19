Dierks Bentley Was Handed A Surprise During His Show…Literally!

Dierks Bentley was handed a surprise during his show in Tampa this past weekend and the look on his face is priceless. Dierks was walking through the crowd singing when a dad handed his newborn baby over to Dierks. His reaction looks like he didn’t know what to do, but remember he is a pro at holding babies, after all he has three of his own.

When you are walking thru the crowd and someone hands you a maybe 2 week old baby😳. Sooooooo good tonight Tampa. B… https://t.co/66l8ZV9VFJ pic.twitter.com/62WOdszS05 — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) June 17, 2017

