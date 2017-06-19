Dierks Bentley Was Handed A Surprise During His Show…Literally!

June 19, 2017 7:58 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: baby, Dierks Bentley, show

Dierks Bentley was handed a surprise during his show in Tampa this past weekend and the look on his face is priceless. Dierks was walking through the crowd singing when a dad handed his newborn baby over to Dierks. His reaction looks like he didn’t know what to do, but remember he is a pro at holding babies, after all he has three of his own.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

