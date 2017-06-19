Jason’s Concert For Kids In August.

Jason Aldean will be doing his 2nd Concert for Kids in his hometown of Macon, Georgia.

Jason raised more than a half-million dollars for Navicent Health which is the only pediatric facility in Central Georgia. We are soo lucky to have Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital here for us.

Jason said….

“We’re looking forward to getting back to town, kicking things up a couple notches and hopefully raise a huge amount of money for the hospital so that they can continue to grow and serve my hometown community.”

Jason and Brittany are expecting a baby boy this year. : )

In case you want to drive north… The Concert for Kids is 8/11 and tickets go on sale this Friday. ; ) Jason will be bringing his “They Don’t Know Tour” down our way … Saturday, Aug. 19th with Chris Young and Kane Brown.