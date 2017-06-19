More Acts Announced For The Tequila Bay Music Festival

The line-up of talent for the first ever KISS 99.9 Tequila Bay Music Festival is getting bigger and better than ever!

Our headliner is Country Superstar Brantley Gilbert, and now KISS 99.9 is proud to announce three more performers including Kip Moore, Montgomery Gentry and Tyler Farr.

And get this… even more are still to be announced!

Tickets are on sale NOW for the first ever Tequila Bay Music Festival, Miami’s Country Takeover on the grounds of the Iconic Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne!

VIP Experience Packages and Premium Tickets are also available for a limited time on Early Bird ticket prices – sale ends July 4th!

The Tequila Bay Music Festival also features mouthwatering BBQ and Southern eats, craft beers and you can master your tequila game at Tequila Bay’s distillery tour.

The first ever Tequila Bay Music Festival, all day, Sunday, September 3rd during Labor Day weekend… Stars under the Sun… KISS 99 9… South Florida’s BEST Country!

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

All ages

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Simply email info@tequilabayfest.com

What’s the refund policy?

This event has a strict policy that NO refunds, returns, rain checks, cancellations, or ticket transfers will be issued.

Is parking available?

Yes, public parking is available. No access to Tequila Bay Festival via any boat or watercraft will be allowed.

Are we allowed to bring coolers and umbrellas to the event?

No, coolers and/or umbrellas are not allowed.

Are beach chairs allowed at the event?

Yes, beach chairs are allowed. Limit to (1) beach chair per person.