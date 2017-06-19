Top Country Artists Of All Time

Editors of Rolling Stone say … Merle Haggard is the greatest country artist of all time. : )
They compiled a list of the Top 100 country artists in history and Merle came in at #1. Hank Williams Sr. is #2… and #3 is Johnny Cash.
Here’s how the Top 10 came in….
- Merle Haggard
- Hank Williams
- Johnny Cash
- Loretta Lynn
- The Carter Family
- Willie Nelson
- Waylon Jennings
- Dolly Parton
- George Jones
- Garth Brooks
#17 Glen Campbell
#20 George Strait
#25 Shania Twain
#31 Charlie Pride
#33 Miranda Lambert (1st person under age 40 btw)
So…. do you agree?
Personally… i agree. Merle’s on top. : ) – Darlene Evans