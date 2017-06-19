Top Country Artists Of All Time

June 19, 2017 12:31 PM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: merle haggard, Rolling Stone, Top Country Artists

Editors of Rolling Stone say …   Merle Haggard is the greatest country artist of all time.   : )

They compiled a list of the Top 100 country artists in history and Merle came in at #1.  Hank Williams Sr. is #2… and #3 is Johnny Cash.

Here’s how the Top 10 came in….

  1. Merle Haggard
  2. Hank Williams
  3. Johnny Cash
  4. Loretta Lynn
  5. The Carter Family
  6. Willie Nelson
  7. Waylon Jennings
  8. Dolly Parton
  9. George Jones
  10. Garth Brooks                           

#17  Glen Campbell

#20 George Strait

#25 Shania Twain

#31 Charlie Pride

#33 Miranda Lambert   (1st person under age 40 btw)

So…. do you agree?

Personally… i agree.   Merle’s on top.   : )  – Darlene Evans

 

Listen Live