Top Country Artists Of All Time

Editors of Rolling Stone say … Merle Haggard is the greatest country artist of all time. : )

They compiled a list of the Top 100 country artists in history and Merle came in at #1. Hank Williams Sr. is #2… and #3 is Johnny Cash.

Here’s how the Top 10 came in….

Merle Haggard Hank Williams Johnny Cash Loretta Lynn The Carter Family Willie Nelson Waylon Jennings Dolly Parton George Jones Garth Brooks

#17 Glen Campbell

#20 George Strait

#25 Shania Twain

#31 Charlie Pride

#33 Miranda Lambert (1st person under age 40 btw)

So…. do you agree?

Personally… i agree. Merle’s on top. : ) – Darlene Evans