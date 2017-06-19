U.S. Student Freed By North Korea In A Coma Has Died

June 19, 2017 5:42 PM
This is terrible.  Just so sad.  It went from bad to worse to as bad as it gets.

Otto Warmbier, an American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma last week, died Monday afternoon. He was 22.

The family announced his death in a statement released by UC Health Systems, saying, “It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home. Surrounded by his loving family, Otto died today at 2:20pm.”

 

Click HERE for full story and press conference with Otto’s doctors.

