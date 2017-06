Blake Shelton turned 41 on Father’s Day and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani surprised him with an unusual birthday cake! The cake is in the shape of an armadillo, the minute I saw the pic on Instagram it made me think of the grooms cake in the movie “Steele Magnolias.” Happy Birthday Blake!

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT