Carrie Underwood is done kissing frogs.

Underwood took to Instagram this afternoon to share a photo of herself puckered up next to a small green amphibian with the caption: “Sorry, buddy, I’ve already found my Prince Charming…”

The expression goes that you have to kiss a lot of frogs to a find a prince, but it seems Underwood is plenty happy with husband Mike Fisher. The singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet message for Father’s Day, writing in part “I always knew that you would be an amazing father and you prove me right every day.”

Check out the cute posts below.