Mickey & Minnie Meeting Deaf Boy Is Magical!

This :24 video will give you all the feels! Watch as 2-year-old Olive Crest, who has a hearing impairment, meets Pluto, Minnie and Mickie recently at Disneyland. His sign language translator is standing behind him and communicates to Mickie & Minnie how to speak to Olive so he’ll understand them. Apparently, Olive is not much of a hugger either so this must’ve been extra special for him! You can read the whole story courtesy of The Huffington Post here.