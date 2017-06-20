Mickey & Minnie Meeting Deaf Boy Is Magical!

June 20, 2017 11:41 AM By Fish
Filed Under: disney, Disneyland, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto

This :24 video will give you all the feels! Watch as 2-year-old Olive Crest, who has a hearing impairment, meets Pluto, Minnie and Mickie recently at Disneyland. His sign language translator is standing behind him and communicates to Mickie & Minnie how to speak to Olive so he’ll understand them. Apparently, Olive is not much of a hugger either so this must’ve been extra special for him! You can read the whole story courtesy of The Huffington Post here.

