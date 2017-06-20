Warner Bros. Concludes Sexual Assault Investigation in Bachelor in Paradise

The investigation into alleged sexual assault on “Bachelor in Paradise” is over. According to TMZ, no sexual assault was determined by Warner Bros.

The show was put on hold after a producer claimed Corinne Olympios was so drunk she was not capable of consenting with DeMario Jackson.

Warner Bros. concluded their internal investigation and they believe Jackson is in the clear. Filming will resume in the same location in Mexico and the show is set to still air this summer.

As for the swimming pool incident, Warner Bros. says it will not be released.