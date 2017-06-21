Simon Cowell Brought Together Super Group for Grenfell Tower Tribute

Simon Cowell brought together a super group including Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Geri Halliwell, Pete Townshend, and Roger Daltrey for a moving tribute in response to the Grenfell Tower fire.

The artists recorded a new version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge over Troubled Water.” Others on the track include Nile Rodgers, Robbie Williams, Rita Ora, Jessie J, James Blunt, Bastille and Leona Lewis.

More than 50 artists total contributed. The song is available on iTunes and proceeds will support victims and their families.

Check out the song…