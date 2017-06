Teen Choice Awards will be August 13th on FOX.

Here are the nominees for the Choice Country Artist category: Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Florida Georgia Line.

The past 2 years Carrie Underwood has taken home the surfboard trophy.

You can vote now HERE

Of course… us big kids can’t vote. You have to be between the ages of 13 and 19. : )