Mattel is giving Barbie’s boyfriend a makeover. The new 2017 Barbie Fashionistas line includes 15 new Ken dolls. Mattel introduced 15 new Ken dolls with three body types: “slim, broad and original.” They dolls will have seven skin tones, nine hairstyles and yes there is one rocking the “man bun.”

Meet the New Crew—our latest line of Barbie and Ken Fashionistas! 💥 #TheDollEvolves pic.twitter.com/eldT6TiSvC — Barbie (@Barbie) June 20, 2017

