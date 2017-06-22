Kip Moore’s 3rd Album Out Days After Tequila Bay Music Festival

You KNOW we are going to be one of the first people to hear new music from Kip Moore at our Tequila Bay Music Festival… Sept. 3rd. : )

SLOWHEART…. Kip Moore‘s 3rd album will be out Sept. 8th.

Rolling Stone interviewed Kip and he told them “Slowheart” will have 13 songs on it … 11 of which were co-written by Kip. Some of the titles were… “Bittersweet Company”… “Just Another Girl” and a song called… “Guitar Man” which Kip calls his life story.

Kip said….

“I remember being that guy, having all those dreams. Constantly feeling like, ‘Am I ever going to get where I want to get? And that night, I overheard someone say, ‘Man, that guy is good.’ No one knew his name, he was faceless. I just remember being him, giving everybody the time of their lives one night. And then I would go home by myself and feel empty, because there was so much more I could accomplish.”

Looking forward to seeing Kip Moore at Tequila Bay Music Festival with Brantley Gilbert, Montgomery Gentry and Tyler Farr… so far. : )

