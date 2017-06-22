Kip Moore’s 3rd Album Out Days After Tequila Bay Music Festival

June 22, 2017 12:38 PM By Darlene Evans
You KNOW we are going to be one of the first people to hear new music from Kip Moore at our Tequila Bay Music FestivalSept. 3rd.  : )

SLOWHEART…. Kip Moore‘s 3rd album will be out Sept. 8th.

Rolling Stone interviewed Kip and he told them “Slowheart” will have 13 songs on it … 11 of which were co-written by Kip.   Some of the titles were… “Bittersweet Company”… “Just Another Girl” and a song called… “Guitar Man” which Kip calls his life story.

Kip said….

“I remember being that guy, having all those dreams. Constantly feeling like, ‘Am I ever going to get where I want to get?   And that night, I overheard someone say, ‘Man, that guy is good.’ No one knew his name, he was faceless.     I just remember being him, giving everybody the time of their lives one night. And then I would go home by myself and feel empty, because there was so much more I could accomplish.”

Looking forward to seeing Kip Moore at Tequila Bay Music Festival with  Brantley Gilbert, Montgomery Gentry and Tyler Farr… so far.  : )

More artists to be announced soon.

 

