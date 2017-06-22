Lindsay Ell Announces New Album ‘The Project’

By Abby Hassler

Lindsay Ell revealed the title and artwork for her debut full-length album, The Project, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday (June 20). The record will arrive sometime in August. The release will mark the her first full-length album since 2008’s Consider This. Ell released an EP this past March, titled Worth The Wait.

Ell is on the road with Brad Paisley currently for the singer’s Weekend Warrior World Tour.