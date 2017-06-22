Ron Howard Takes Over Han Solo Star Wars Film

After days of speculation, Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard has signed on to take over as director of Disney and Lucasfilm’s untitled Han Solo movie. The announcement was posted on StarWars.com on Thursday.

According to reports the movie’s original directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired this week by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy over creative differences.

The untitled Han Solo movie is still set for a May 25, 2018 release, but it’s still unclear how the director credit will be handled.

Howard also confirms the news via Twitter below…