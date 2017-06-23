Dierks Bentley’s 3-Year-Old Son Breaks His Arm on Tour

" I named him Knox for a reason." June 23, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: Dierks Bentley

By Abby Hassler

During a media roundtable in Nashville yesterday (June 22), Dierks Bentley shared the news that his 3-year-old son, Knox, recently broke his arm after a nasty fall while they were on tour.

Related: Dierks Bentley Opens His Own Shows in Disguise

“We were outside Telluride at the bluegrass festival (which Bentley performed at) and we were renting a house there with a bunch of people,” Bentley explained. “There’s a loft above the bunkbeds, about 12-13 feet; he thought his grandfather was going to catch him, but there was an obvious miscommunication there.”

While Knox is wearing a cast and recovering nicely, Bentley realizes how the situation could have been a lot worse.

“We’re really lucky, of all the things that could’ve happened, [between] a head injury and neck [injury] … I named him Knox for a reason,” he said. “I figured, I just knew he was going to be a bruiser, but he’s doing pretty good.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From KISS 99.9 FM

New Acts Announced For Tequila Bay Music Festival
Tickets, VIP Packages On Sale For Tequila Bay Music Festival

Listen Live