Is Bob Saget The Cholula Hot Sauce Lady?

June 23, 2017 7:58 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Bob Saget, Cholula hot sauce, compare, look-a-like

Bob Saget tweeted a pic of a Cholula hot sauce bottle saying, “Seriously, I do not remember posing for this.” People on twitter went crazy with some saying they have been saying this for years…do you think he looks like the lady on the Cholula hot sauce bottle?

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

New Acts Announced For Tequila Bay Music Festival
Tickets, VIP Packages On Sale For Tequila Bay Music Festival

Listen Live