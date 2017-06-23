Is Bob Saget The Cholula Hot Sauce Lady?

Bob Saget tweeted a pic of a Cholula hot sauce bottle saying, “Seriously, I do not remember posing for this.” People on twitter went crazy with some saying they have been saying this for years…do you think he looks like the lady on the Cholula hot sauce bottle?

Bob Saget Thinks He Looks Like the Cholula Hot Sauce Woman — Do You Agree? https://t.co/f3luaE6Idi — People Magazine (@people) June 22, 2017

Seriously, I do not remember posing for this. pic.twitter.com/BRIyyInM3n — bob saget (@bobsaget) June 20, 2017

