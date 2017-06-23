Johnny Depp Issues Apology for Trump Assassination Joke

June 23, 2017 4:36 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Glastonbury Festival, johnny depp, President Donald Trump, President Trump, trump

Johnny Depp issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE apologizing for the remarks he made Thursday, at the Glastonbury Festival in England, where he asked the crowd, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

“I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” he said. “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

The White House condemned Depp for the joke and called on Hollywood to speak out against this type of violent rhetoric.

 

 

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

New Acts Announced For Tequila Bay Music Festival
Tickets, VIP Packages On Sale For Tequila Bay Music Festival

Listen Live