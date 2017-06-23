Johnny Depp Issues Apology for Trump Assassination Joke

Johnny Depp issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE apologizing for the remarks he made Thursday, at the Glastonbury Festival in England, where he asked the crowd, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

“I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” he said. “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

The White House condemned Depp for the joke and called on Hollywood to speak out against this type of violent rhetoric.